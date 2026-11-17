The International Monetary Fund has sharply lowered its forecast for Ukraine's economy: instead of real gross domestic product growth of 1% this year, accelerating to 3.5% next year, it now expects GDP to fall 0.5% this year and 1.0% next year.

"The economic outlook has been downgraded significantly compared with the time of the first review. This reflects the increasingly difficult security situation, intensified attacks on economic infrastructure and the assumption that the war will continue throughout 2027," the IMF said in a release on the results of a mission that worked in a hybrid format in Lviv and Warsaw last week.

Despite government efforts to preserve macroeconomic stability and overall resilience, the outlook remains highly uncertain because the war continues to inflict heavy losses on the population and the economy, the fund said.

The intensity of attacks is rising, and economic assets, energy and other civilian infrastructure are increasingly the targets, it said.

"Risks [to the outlook] remain predominantly negative," the IMF said.

The National Bank of Ukraine also sharply lowered its macroeconomic forecast for this year and next in late October. Instead of GDP growth of 1.8% this year and 2.8% next year, it now expects a contraction of 0.4% this year and a recovery of only 0.4% next year.

According to the State Statistics Service, Ukraine's GDP fell 0.7% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, after rising 0.4% in the second quarter and falling 0.6% in the first quarter.

The government planned last week to consider a downward revision of the macroeconomic forecast underlying the draft 2027 state budget, cutting GDP growth this year to 0.1% from 1.6% and next year to 0.4% from 1.3%, but the issue was postponed.