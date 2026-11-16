Russian drone damages U.S. CANPACK subsidiary's plant near Kyiv

A Russian drone attack on Nov. 15 damaged the production facility of CANPACK Ukraine, a subsidiary of U.S.-based CANPACK Group and Ukraine's largest manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans, the company said on Monday.

"The impact caused a fire and damaged production buildings. Thanks to safety measures introduced at the facility in advance, all employees were evacuated to a shelter in time. No one was injured," the company said in a statement.

The fire was extinguished by emergency services, and the company is currently assessing the damage.

"We are assessing the extent of the damage and will make every effort to resume operations as soon as it is possible and safe to do so," CANPACK Ukraine CEO Yuriy Yurov was quoted as saying.

The company said it would provide further updates as more information becomes available.

CANPACK has operated in Vyshhorod since 2003. The plant has an annual production capacity of more than 1.1 billion aluminum beverage cans.

The group is also represented in Ukraine by Kenpack Yavoriv, the country's only manufacturer of metal crown caps for glass bottles containing beer and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Its Yavoriv facility has been operating since 1995.

CANPACK Group employs around 8,500 people worldwide and operates 26 production facilities in 16 countries, according to the Ukrainian subsidiary's website.

According to YouControl, CANPACK Ukraine's revenue increased by 11.5% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026 to UAH 5.8208 billion, while net profit fell by 5.1% to UAH 931.4 million.