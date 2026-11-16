Energoatom to continue using artificial intelligence technology of France's Metroscope SAS for comprehensive analysis of power unit condition

Members of the management board of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom held a working meeting with France's special representative for assistance to and recovery of Ukraine, Matilda Laku-Labart, during the ReBuild Ukraine Construction & Energy conference in Warsaw.

"The participants discussed France's strategic support for Ukraine's energy sector and the involvement of French technology companies and financial instruments in joint projects," Energoatom said on Monday.

Energoatom also held talks with the French company Metroscope SAS.

"Its technology provides a comprehensive analysis of the condition of a nuclear facility using artificial intelligence (AI). This enables operators to make timely maintenance decisions, improving the efficiency of energy infrastructure in the long term," the company said.

Metroscope SAS's development is already successfully operating at Ukrainian nuclear power plants.