Shahed attack damages Ekipazh window plant in Kharkiv region

One of the window production facilities of PE Ekipazh in the town of Zlatopil, Kharkiv region, was damaged in an attack by enemy Shaheds last Saturday, the company said on Facebook.

"The damage is very serious, but the main thing is that none of our people were hurt. We've already made the next decision - we're rebuilding the plant here in Zlatopil. As soon as possible - two, three months at most," said CEO and co-owner Serhiy Teplytsky.

He said all orders planned for the damaged plant have been transferred to the company's other sites in western and central Ukraine. Shipments scheduled for Monday will go out on schedule, while other orders planned for the Zlatopil plant are being pushed back by roughly three days. Deadlines at other locations are unchanged.

"Our sales department will call every customer whose orders were being produced in Zlatopil and give an estimated delivery date for each order," he promised.

He also asked suppliers for special terms through the end of winter. "We believe in our partnership and in the people we've stood shoulder to shoulder with all this time. Every week we will update you on the progress of restoration and delivery times for each region," he stressed.

PE Ekipazh was founded in 2000 and has a charter capital of UAH 101.25 million (UAH 101,251,145). It is among the top three largest producers of PVC and aluminum windows and doors in Ukraine.

The company currently owns three plants - in Zlatopil, Kharkiv region (21,000 square meters), Khmelnytskyi (42,000 square meters) and Brovary (9,000 square meters) - as well as a separate insulated glass unit enterprise. Total production space is 72,000 square meters. Its main products are PVC windows and doors, all-glass structures (tempered glass and laminated glass for interior zoning and large facade glazing) and aluminum structures. With 21 production lines, the company can produce up to 4,000 structures a day. In 2025 it produced 365,000 structures, 4.3% more than in 2024.

The company began exporting in 2023, and in 2025 export revenue was about EUR 2 million across more than 20 countries, with EU countries the focus of its export development.

According to YouControl, net revenue for the first three quarters of 2026 was UAH 1.38256 billion, down 3% year-on-year, and net profit was UAH 15.677 million, down 16.9%.

The ultimate beneficiaries are Serhiy and Mykhailo Teplytsky.