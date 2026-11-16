Only 21% of young Ukrainians see AI development as career threat, worry more about geopolitics, inflation

The share of surveyed young people in Ukraine who consider the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and task automation a threat to their careers stands at 21%, while they are far more worried by the uncertain geopolitical situation (33%) and rising inflation and cost of living (32%).

According to the results of the OLX Jobs AI study available to Interfax-Ukraine, in five European countries (Poland, Romania, Ukraine, France and Germany) most young Europeans rank AI development among the top three threats to their professional future. In Poland this factor ranks first (30%), in Germany second (26%), and in Romania (25%) and France (22%) third. In Ukraine, by contrast, the threat of AI automation came in fifth, behind stronger competition in the labor market (23%) and economic changes.

Overall, about 42% of young Ukrainians are barely concerned or not concerned at all about AI development, one of the highest figures among the surveyed countries. Only about 20% of Ukrainian respondents expressed great concern about AI, compared with 37% in Poland, 36% in France, 31% in Germany and 29% in Romania. Moderate concern about AI is felt by 32% of those surveyed in Ukraine, 36% in Poland, 27% in Romania and 25% each in France and Germany.

According to the survey, young people in Poland (34%), Romania (31%) and Ukraine (29%) most often rate their readiness for labor market transformations under the influence of AI as moderate, while respondents in France (27%) and Germany (26%) mostly feel rather prepared. At the same time, only 14% of Ukrainians consider themselves fully prepared for the changes AI may bring to the labor market. In addition, 48% of those surveyed in Ukraine and Romania, 47% in France and 42% each in Germany and Poland said AI currently does not affect their career decisions.

If forced to change profession because of the spread of AI, respondents from the EU would prefer work requiring social skills and communication with people: 32% each of young Germans and Romanians, 30% of the French and 24% of Poles said so. Ukrainians turned out to be the only participants who put activity requiring technical or digital competencies first (29%), while 24% of those surveyed would choose professions involving communication.

"The study shows that Ukrainian youth worry less than their peers in other countries about AI taking their jobs. For now they are more concerned about the geopolitical situation and rising prices. At the same time, AI is already changing the labor market, so it is important for both young people and employers to prepare for these changes in advance," OLX Jobs head Maria Abdullina said, commenting on the study results.

The company also recalled that OLX Group has invested in AI technologies since 2018, putting more than $200 million into this area.

The OLX Jobs AI study was conducted by SW Research on commission from OLX Group as an online survey in October 2026 among 1,510 respondents aged 18-29 living in cities with populations of more than 200,000 (about 300 participants in each of the five countries). The results were presented in late October at the international CLAIM event.