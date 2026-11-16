Ukraine to get nearly EUR 8 bln in record Ukraine Facility tranche

The Council of the European Union has adopted a decision allowing Ukraine to receive nearly EUR 8 billion under the Ukraine Facility program in the near future, marking the largest single tranche since the mechanism was launched, according to a statement published on the official website of the Council of the EU and the European Council on Monday.

Of this amount, approximately EUR 5 billion will come from resources provided under the Ukraine Support Loan in 2026.

"This payment was made possible after Ukraine fulfilled more than 20 reform-related steps in key areas, including the judiciary; the fight against corruption and money laundering; financial markets; state asset management; human capital; the business environment; decentralization and regional policy; energy; the agri-food sector; digital transformation; and environmental protection," the Council said in its statement on Monday.

The Council of the EU and the European Council emphasized that Ukraine Facility funding is intended to support Ukraine's macro-financial stability, recovery and modernization, as well as ensure the continued functioning of public administration. Disbursement of funds is conditional on implementation of the Ukraine Plan, which sets out reconstruction and reform priorities in key areas in line with European integration objectives.

Following the ninth tranche, the total amount of funding received by Ukraine under the Ukraine Plan since mid-2024 will exceed EUR 40 billion, the statement said.

In turn, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky said that, taking these funds into account, Ukraine will receive a total of EUR 13.57 billion this year under the Ukraine Facility.

"We expect the tranche to arrive in the near future… This is important support for maintaining Ukraine’s financial stability and meeting the state’s priority needs amidst a full-scale war," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and ensuring the fulfillment of the upcoming indicators outlined in the Ukraine Plan, upon which further funding under the Ukraine Facility depends.

As reported, the Ukraine Facility is an EU financial support mechanism established in March 2024, worth more than EUR 50 billion and running through 2027. It provides grants and loans for Ukraine's recovery and modernization, including more than EUR 40 billion allocated to reforms and investments under the Ukraine Plan, implementation of which is a condition for receiving regular tranches.