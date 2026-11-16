Sense Bank appoints Gerhard Bösch supervisory board chairman

The supervisory board of state-owned Sense Bank has elected independent board member Gerhard Bösch as its chairman. Bösch assumed his position as a supervisory board member on November 10 following approval of his candidacy by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the bank's press service reported.

"First and foremost, we need to complete the management board with experienced, competent managers who will ensure stable management and further development of the bank. Their expertise is also essential for achieving the bank's strategic goal – successful privatization," Bösch said.

He also identified capital growth through faster development of the retail business, stronger compliance, greater transparency in decision-making and improved risk control among his priorities.

Bösch headed state-owned PrivatBank from June 2021 to November 2024.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Bösch as an independent member of Sense Bank's supervisory board on August 31. He replaced Mykola Hladyshenko, whose powers were terminated by the government on August 21 following the publication of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine's (NABU) Forrest Gump investigation.

The supervisory board also includes independent members Piotr Nowak, Oleh Mistiuk, Oleksandr Shchur and Peter Novak, as well as Vitaliy Zinnikov, the state representative appointed by the President of Ukraine.

Under Sense Bank's charter, the supervisory board must consist of nine members: six independent members and three state representatives. At least six board members must participate for a meeting to have a quorum.

According to NBU data, as of September 1, 2026, Sense Bank ranked ninth among Ukraine's 59 banks, with total assets of UAH 162.03 billion.