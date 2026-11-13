Crop intervention procurement unrealistic for Ukraine right now – minister

Russia's blockade of maritime exports of agricultural products has created such a large surplus on the market that the use of an intervention purchasing mechanism is currently impossible, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky told reporters in Kyiv on November 12.

"In this case, it is a non-functioning instrument. And it is non-functioning for several reasons: the volume is extremely large compared with domestic consumption, with no prospects at present for selling it... and the funds for purchasing it simply are not available," the minister explained.

According to him, as of July 1, 2026, Ukraine had up to 10 million tonnes of carryover grain stocks, and without the resumption of maritime exports, this figure could reach 30 million tonnes by July 1, 2027, one and a half times the size of the domestic market, in addition to up to 5 million tonnes of oilseeds.

Vysotsky said that at a price of UAH 9,000 per tonne of grain at the beginning of the season, purchasing 20 million tonnes would require UAH 180 billion, which is not available.

He also recalled that the intervention purchasing mechanism is traditionally intended for short-term price regulation and provides for the sale of purchased products no later than the following marketing year. However, there is currently no clear prospect of maritime exports resuming next year either.

"Obviously, if such measures are taken (purchasing 20 million tonnes of grain), all available areas will be sown again in the spring, and accordingly, we will once again have a decent harvest and, if the ports remain non-operational next year, another need to purchase yet another 20 million tonnes," the minister said.