TAScombank, IFC sign guarantee facility deal for up to $50 mln

TAScombank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have signed a cooperation agreement under which the bank will receive a guarantee limit of up to $50 million under the Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP), the bank's press service reported on Friday.

The agreement, which will expand Ukrainian businesses' access to trade financing and support the foreign trade activities of TAScombank's clients, was signed during the ReBuild Ukraine 2026 international exhibition in Warsaw.

Access to trade financing helps businesses grow, import essential goods and compete in international markets, and IFC's partnership with TAScombank will extend this support to even more Ukrainian companies, helping create jobs and strengthen the economy, said Natalie Louat, IFC Global Director for Trade and Supply Chain Finance.

IFC guarantees will enable international banks to confirm letters of credit and guarantees issued by TAScombank without requiring the bank to provide cash collateral.

In addition, the instrument is expected to help Ukrainian companies import equipment and goods under more flexible payment terms, preserve working capital and participate in international tenders.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of September 1, 2026, TAScombank, with total assets of UAH 58.82 billion, ranked 16th among Ukraine's 59 banks. The bank's loan portfolio grew by 12.1% over the first eight months of the year, to UAH 24.94 billion.