Ukreximbank, EIF sign guarantee deal for up to EUR 143 mln in SME financing

State-owned Ukreximbank and the European Investment Fund (EIF) have signed a new guarantee agreement that will enable the financial institution to provide up to EUR 143 million in financing to Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the bank's press service reported.

The agreement was signed during the ReBuild Ukraine 2026 international exhibition in Warsaw. The financing will be provided with the support of the European Union and backed by an EIF guarantee.

The new instrument will expand lending opportunities for Ukrainian SMEs amid the war and is intended, in particular, to support business modernization projects, investment and efforts to improve companies' competitiveness.

Ukreximbank noted that the agreement aims to combine an international guarantee instrument with an understanding of the needs of the Ukrainian market and channel financing toward business development.

According to the state-owned bank, as of October 1, 2026, loans and advances to customers, net of provisions, had increased by 14.2% since the beginning of the year, to UAH 98.44 billion.