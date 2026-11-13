Ukraine transformer imports up 46% in 10 months

Ukraine's imports of transformers, inductors and chokes increased by 46.3% in January-October 2026 compared with the same period last year, reaching $1.28 billion, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

In particular, imports of these products rose by 38.7% in October compared with October last year, to $136.9 million, which was also 5.6% higher than in September this year.

As reported, in March this year the Cabinet of Ministers removed transformers from the list of goods eligible for duty-free imports under agreements with the EU Secretariat.

In May, the European Business Association (EBA), in an official letter to First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, called for a temporary exemption of certain types of power transformers from import duties and VAT.

According to the State Customs Service, China remains the largest supplier of these products to Ukraine. In the first ten months, Ukraine imported $1.11 billion worth of transformers, inductors and chokes from China (nearly 87% of total imports of these goods), compared with $738.3 million (84.3%) from that country a year earlier.

Transformers were also imported from Türkiye (2.9%) and Japan (1.8%), whereas a year earlier Germany accounted for 4.9% of imports and Türkiye for 2.1%.

According to the State Customs Service, Ukraine exported nearly $30 million worth of transformers, inductors and chokes in the first ten months (compared with $28.6 million last year), primarily to Germany, Poland and Hungary. Last year, the top three export destinations were Germany, Hungary and Slovakia.

As reported, citing the State Customs Service, Ukraine's imports of transformers, inductors and chokes increased by 88% in 2025 compared with 2024, reaching $1.12 billion. Imports from China alone increased 2.3-fold, to $957.3 million.