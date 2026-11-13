Sunflower oil spill from Russian strike on Kernel plant pollutes 3,500 sq m in Mykolaiv region

A sunflower oil spill caused by a Russian drone striking the premises of Bandursky Oil Extraction Plant LLC (Kernel agricultural holding) in the Mykolaiv region contaminated more than 3,500 square meters of land.

As the Ministry of Economy and Environment reported on its official website on Friday, the strike occurred at around 5:30 a.m. on November 12 in the village of Bandurka, Pervomaisky district. The impact damaged four sunflower oil storage tanks, one of which was completely destroyed. Protective barriers were also damaged, allowing the oil to spill beyond their boundaries onto an adjacent plot of land, without posing a threat to residential areas.

Experts from the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Southwestern District (Mykolaiv and Odesa regions) inspected the site, documented the contamination of land resources and collected soil samples for instrumental and laboratory testing.

As of 12:00 p.m. on November 13, no direct discharge of oil into a body of water had been recorded. Work is ongoing at the facility to pump oil out of the damaged containment embankment, and additional earthen barriers are being built to prevent further spread of the contamination and keep the oil from entering bodies of water.

Once the results of the instrumental and laboratory measurements have been received and the materials processed, the damage caused to the environment as a result of military aggression will be calculated.

As reported, on Thursday, November 12, it became known that Kernel, Ukraine's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, had decided to completely halt operations at all eight of its oil extraction plants due to massive Russian strikes on food industry facilities.