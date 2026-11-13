Gasoline prices in Ukraine could fall 10% by late Nov – A-95 director

Gasoline prices, which have already started falling, could decline much more significantly over the next two to three weeks, reaching UAH 80 per liter or lower, according to Serhiy Kuyun, director of consulting group A-95.

"Gasoline prices have started falling. More precisely, they have collapsed. Yesterday, the wholesale price dropped by UAH 10 per liter, to UAH 74.70 per liter. Moreover, current customs prices stand at UAH 65-66 per liter.

"The wave has already reached gas stations: today, national chains cut prices by UAH 1, while regional chains began doing so yesterday and the day before. The average price today is UAH 88 per liter, and if current purchase prices hold, we will see UAH 80 and then lower within two to three weeks," Kuyun wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Kuyun also said that all the conditions are in place for diesel fuel prices to fall below UAH 100 per liter by the end of November.

He said much would depend not only on the external market. Kuyun pointed out that a shortage was felt in October, prompting imports by fuel trucks, the most expensive mode of transportation, to increase to more than 105,000 tonnes. He said that this was the highest figure since the fall of 2023, when the market was still adapting to the new supply system following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

At the same time, he said, making a forecast for November was difficult.

"On the one hand, metallurgical companies and farmers are in a difficult position; on the other, there is demand from generators and the need to build up stocks. And, of course, we are watching the Middle East and the price board in London. Everything was going fairly well, but today diesel prices have edged up again," the A-95 director said, describing the situation.

According to monitoring of several gas station networks conducted by Energy Reform since February 2026, prices for both grades of gasoline have fallen by UAH 2-3 per liter compared with the end of October. Diesel prices have mostly remained at the same level as on October 26 or are UAH 1 per liter lower.

At the same time, autogas prices have surged by UAH 6-8 per liter.

As consulting group A-95 forecast in early November, retail autogas prices at Ukrainian gas stations would continue to rise in November due to a global shortage of liquefied petroleum gas and logistical disruptions. According to its projections, based on current asking prices for imported supplies, autogas could reach UAH 66 per liter at some gas station networks in the second half of the month.