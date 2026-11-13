Greek GEK TERNA to provide Ukrnafta with gas infrastructure equipment free of charge

Ukrnafta and Greek company GEK TERNA signed a protocol at ReBuild Ukraine 2026 in Warsaw for the free transfer of gas infrastructure equipment to the Ukrainian company.

“The package includes equipment for gas compression, pressure regulation and associated systems,” Ukrnafta Board Chairman Bohdan Kukura said.

He described the arrangement as an example of tangible support for Ukraine’s energy sector from international partners at a time when infrastructure resilience and backup capacity are particularly important.

“I thank Naftogaz Group for facilitating this important cooperation and GEK TERNA for supporting Ukraine and its readiness to provide the equipment. It will strengthen Ukrnafta’s backup capacity and help ensure stable operations amid continuing attacks,” Kukura said.

For Ukrnafta, the equipment will provide additional backup capacity for its gas infrastructure. It will enable the company to maintain the required parameters for gas processing and transportation and can be deployed if primary facilities are damaged or taken out of service. This is particularly important amid continuing Russian attacks on energy facilities.

The additional reserve will improve system reliability and provide greater scope for stable operations, including during the winter period, the company said.

Transportation of the equipment from Greece to Ukraine is to be arranged under the EU RESCUE programme, a strategic European reserve of civil protection resources established by the European Union to respond rapidly to major emergencies and disasters.

After delivery, Ukrnafta will adapt, install and test the equipment before putting it into operation, the company said.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine’s largest oil producer and operates across the full upstream cycle, including exploration, oil and gas production and oilfield services. It also manages Ukraine’s largest network of UKRNAFTA filling stations.

The company produces hydrocarbons from 1,789 oil wells and 167 gas wells.

Its shareholders are Naftogaz of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense. The company has been under state management since 2022 and is implementing a major business transformation.

Ukrnafta ranked first in the extractive industry by revenue in 2025, with UAH 99.6 billion, according to the Opendatabot Best Companies Index.

The UKRNAFTA network comprises around 650 filling stations and ranks among Ukraine’s top three fuel retailers by sales volume. It consolidates networks that previously operated under the Glusco, Shell and U.Go brands.