Fuel prices in Ukraine to fall as new cheaper supplies arrive – PM

Fuel prices at Ukrainian filling stations will continue to decline as new shipments purchased at lower prices arrive in the country, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

“When new stocks and supplies purchased at new prices arrive in Ukraine, rest assured that prices will also be reduced. The government, the Energy Ministry and the Antimonopoly Committee are monitoring this process very closely,” Koretsky said during Question Time with the Government in parliament on Friday.

As reported, citing A-95 Consulting Group Director Serhiy Kuyun on Thursday, Nov 12, gasoline prices, which have already started falling, could decline much more substantially over the next two to three weeks, to UAH 80 per liter or below. He said current customs prices stood at UAH 65-66 per liter.

According to monitoring of several filling station networks conducted by Energoreforma since February 2026, as of Nov 12, prices for both grades of gasoline had fallen by UAH 2-3 per liter compared with the end of October. Diesel prices were generally unchanged from Oct 26 or were down by UAH 1 per liter.

Meanwhile, autogas prices had surged by UAH 6-8 per liter. A-95 Consulting Group forecast in early November that retail autogas prices would continue rising this month due to a global shortage of liquefied petroleum gas and logistical disruptions.

Given current offers for imported supplies, autogas prices at some filling station networks could reach UAH 66 per liter in the second half of November, the group said. As of Thursday, prices at several networks ranged from UAH 60.90 to UAH 63.90 per liter.