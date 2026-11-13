Germany allocates additional EUR 200 mln in winter aid to Ukraine – Foreign Ministry

Germany will provide an additional EUR 200 million in winter assistance to Ukraine, including support for maintaining stable electricity and water supplies, providing humanitarian aid to the population and sustaining essential social services ahead of the winter season.

The additional funding will be jointly provided by the Federal Foreign Office and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The Bundestag Budget Committee has already approved the allocation, according to a joint press release published on the German Foreign Ministry's website on Friday.

The German government said the additional assistance was necessary amid intensified Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy, water, transport and logistics infrastructure. Russian strikes have been regularly disrupting electricity supplies and affecting water services across Ukraine, while the use of long-range drones has expanded the front-line area, forcing an increasing number of people to flee their homes.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that Russia's targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure demonstrated Moscow's unwillingness to engage in serious negotiations and its reliance on winter cold as a weapon against the Ukrainian population.

"This calculation will fail, because Putin continues to underestimate the resilience of Ukraine and its partners. In this acute emergency, the Federal Foreign Office is providing even more urgently needed humanitarian aid," the minister said.

According to Wadephul, German assistance will support families in need, ensure access to heating and drinking water, and help maintain medical care.

Under the arrangement, funding from the BMZ's crisis budget will be allocated to measures supporting electricity, heating and water supplies, as well as schools and kindergartens, agriculture and civil protection.

The Federal Foreign Office will finance humanitarian assistance, primarily for residents of frontline areas, internally displaced persons and refugees in neighbouring countries, including Moldova. Another priority will be helping Ukrainian cities prepare for winter, with a particular focus on water supply, sanitation and healthcare.