Over 44% of Ukraine's job seekers are aged 35 or older – study

More than 44% of active job seekers in Ukraine are aged 35 or older, while salary expectations level off at UAH 30,000 after that age, according to a study by the robota.ua employment platform.

Almost one in four CVs (22.8%) belongs to professionals aged over 45, the study found. Its findings challenge common stereotypes that young people dominate the pool of job seekers and that salary expectations rise in direct proportion to years of professional experience, the platform said in a press release.

The largest group of active job seekers is aged 16-24, accounting for 33.6% of candidates. Those aged 25-34 make up 22%, while the 35-44 age group accounts for 21.5%. Another 14.7% are aged 45-54, 6.8% are aged 55-64 and 1.2% are over 65.

The sharpest increase in salary expectations occurs early in a career, rising from UAH 20,000 among candidates aged 16-24 to UAH 30,000 among those aged 35-44. Expectations then plateau and begin to decline after age 55, as stability, convenient working hours and office location become more important to older candidates.

Robota.ua said the extent to which experience translates into higher salary expectations depends primarily on the profession and opportunities for promotion. Among sales assistants, median salary expectations do not change with age. Among sales managers, however, the gap between the youngest and most experienced candidates reaches 75%, the largest difference among the occupations analysed.

The study also found that Kyiv has a distinct salary pattern, with candidates' expectations consistently above the national figures regardless of age. Job seekers aged 16-24 in Kyiv expect UAH 25,000, compared with UAH 20,000 in Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro and Kharkiv.

Among candidates aged 35-44, salary expectations in Kyiv reach UAH 40,000. The corresponding figures are UAH 35,000 in Lviv, UAH 30,000 in Odesa and Dnipro, and UAH 26,300 in Kharkiv.

The study's authors said employers should assess candidates' market value by taking into account their profession, region and career stage.