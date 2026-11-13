Russian strikes cause power outages in nearly half of Ukraine's regions – Energy Ministry

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have caused power outages in nearly half of Ukraine's regions, the Energy Ministry has said.

Some consumers remained without electricity as of Friday morning in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions, the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Repair crews, power plant operators, dispatchers and other specialists responsible for the operation of the energy system are working around the clock to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes, it said.

Hourly power outage schedules are in effect in most regions, while industrial consumers are subject to capacity restrictions, according to the ministry.

The ministry warned that continued Russian attacks could cause the electricity supply situation to change rapidly during the day, sometimes several times an hour.

Separately, DTEK said emergency power cuts had been introduced on Friday morning in the Bucha, Fastiv, Bila Tserkva and Obukhiv districts of Kyiv region because of significant damage to energy infrastructure.