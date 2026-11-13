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87% of heating utilities operational, all households to get heat – PM

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87% of heating utilities operational, all households to get heat – PM
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/7931?single

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said 87% of heating facilities and municipal heat utilities across the country were operational, adding that the system was still being filled and all consumers would receive heating.

"Some 87% of all facilities and municipal heating utilities are operational. Where they are not working, this is exclusively a deliberate decision, either to avoid attracting the enemy's attention or because repair work is being completed. There is a specific explanation in each case," Koretsky said during question time in parliament on Friday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

He stressed that the system was still being filled and that absolutely everyone would have heating.

#heating #minister #prime
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