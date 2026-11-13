Raiffeisen Bank opens four underground service areas in Kyiv, Odesa

Raiffeisen Bank has opened three new underground service areas in Kyiv and its first such facility in Odesa, bringing its network of protected spaces operating during air raid alerts to 10, the bank's press service said.

Customers can open accounts and deposits, apply for loans, receive consultations and conduct cash transactions at the underground facilities during air raid alerts, when regular branches suspend operations.

In Kyiv, the new service areas have been set up at existing branches, with separate entrances to protected premises. They are located at 4a Henerala Almazova Street, 19 Oresta Vaskula Street and 7-7B Pyrohova Street. The first such facility in Odesa is at 70, building 1, Akademika Filatova Street.

The bank also operates underground branches in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhia and Slobozhanske in Dniprovsky district. By the end of 2026, it plans to open several more such facilities in Khmelnytsky and Lutsk, as well as another in Kyiv.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, Raiffeisen Bank reduced its branch network by 10 to 282 in January-September 2026, ranking third in Ukraine by number of branches.