Kernel suspends operations at all oil extraction plants after Russian attacks

Ukrainian agricultural holding company Kernel, the country's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, has decided to suspend operations at all its oil extraction plants following large-scale Russian attacks on food industry facilities, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Over the past few days, Russian drones have deliberately targeted production sites of food processing companies in Ukraine, including Kernel's assets. The strikes damaged production buildings, equipment and storage tanks," the company said.

Kernel said oil extraction is a continuous industrial process involving heightened fire risks. Strikes on operating equipment could cause large-scale fires and endanger employees. Safety shutdown procedures have been completed at all plants, and employees are in safe conditions, it said.

The company has also suspended all sunflower seed purchases.

Despite the halt in processing, Kernel said it remained operationally and financially stable, continued shipping existing stocks from its warehouses and was fulfilling all previously undertaken commitments to Ukrainian farmers and business partners.

Kernel owns eight oil extraction plants with a combined annual sunflower seed processing capacity of 3.5 million tonnes. Its production facilities are located in Poltava, Khmelnytsky, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions. Two plants in Kharkiv region, in Vovchansk and Prykolotne, have been out of operation since 2022 due to the war.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, Kernel ranked first globally in sunflower oil production, accounting for around 9% of world output, and exports, with a share of approximately 12%. It is also one of Ukraine's largest producers and sellers of bottled sunflower oil and is engaged in crop production and sales.

In fiscal 2026 (July 2025-June 2026), Kernel increased consolidated net profit by 35% to $322 million, while consolidated revenue rose 7% to $4.404 billion.