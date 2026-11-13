UFORCE raises $700 mln at $6 bln valuation

Ukrainian-founded defense technology company UFORCE has closed a Series A funding round, raising $700 million at a valuation of $6 billion, according to a company press release.

The company was founded by former Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and People.ai founder Oleg Rogynskyi.

The round was led by Valor Equity Partners and the UK National Wealth Fund, with participation from the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF), the company said.

Other investors included Menlo Ventures, Xantium and Hiro Capital. Existing investors, including Shield Capital, Ballistic Ventures, Lakestar and Squadra, also increased their stakes in the company.

The funds will support continued production in Ukraine and allied countries, expand partnerships and strengthen defense capabilities globally. UFORCE plans to hire staff, increase research and development, develop new products and distribute production capacity across the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East.

The company also plans to increase production of Magura maritime drones, Nemesis UAVs, Liut unmanned ground platforms and its Predator range of combat modules.

The investment will allow UFORCE to scale production for Ukraine and provide allies with systems that can be rapidly deployed, integrated and maintained, CEO Oleg Rogynskyi said.

The deal is the largest URIF investment in the advanced technology sector to date and will help strengthen Ukraine's economic resilience and security and accelerate its long-term recovery, DFC investment director Conor Coleman said.

UFORCE said the funding would also strengthen its role as a founding member of the EU-Ukraine Drone Alliance and support partnerships within NATO and the Joint Expeditionary Force.

The company also announced that retired General Christopher G. Cavoli, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and a partner at Valor Equity Partners, had joined its board of directors.

UFORCE develops autonomous uncrewed platforms for maritime, land and air operations, as well as artificial intelligence software and command-and-control systems. Its stated goal is to make defense 100 times cheaper than offensive operations.

The company is headquartered in London, with key operating hubs in Kyiv and Washington, and operates across Europe, the United States and Asia.