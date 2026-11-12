Kernel suspends operations at all eight oil extraction plants due to Russian attacks

Ukraine's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, Kernel agricultural holding, has decided to completely shut down operations at all of its oil extraction plants due to massive Russian strikes on food industry facilities, the company's press service has said on Thursday.

"Over the past few days, Russian drones have deliberately targeted production sites at Ukrainian processing plants, including Kernel's facilities. As a result of the strikes, production buildings, equipment, and storage tanks were damaged," the agricultural holding said.

The company explained that oil extraction is a continuous technological cycle with an elevated fire hazard, so a strike on operating equipment poses a direct threat of a large-scale fire and endangers the lives of personnel. Currently, all of the holding's facilities have implemented standard safety protocols for shutting down operations, and employees are in safe conditions.

In addition, Kernel has suspended all seed purchases.

In the meantime, the press office said that despite the suspension of processing, the company maintains operational and financial stability, continues to ship existing product inventory from warehouses, and is fully fulfilling its previously assumed obligations to Ukrainian farmers and partners.

The Kernel agricultural holding owns eight oil extraction plants with a total annual processing capacity of 3.5 million metric tonnes of sunflower seeds. The company's production sites are located in Poltava region (Poltava), Khmelnytsky region (Starokostiantyniv), Mykolaiv region (Bandurka), Odesa region (Chornomorsk), Kirovohrad (Kropyvnytsky), and Kharkiv regions (Vovchansk and the village of Prykolotne, which have been out of operation since 2022 due to the war).

Prior to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Kernel agricultural holding ranked first in the world in sunflower oil production (about 9% of global production) and exports (about 12%). It is one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. In addition, it is engaged in the cultivation and sale of agricultural products.

In fiscal year 2026, Kernel increased its consolidated net income by 35% to $322 million, while its consolidated revenue grew by 7% to $4.404 billion.