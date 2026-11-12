Kyiv strengthens cooperation with business to resolve entrepreneurs' problems quickly during war - Klitschko

The Kyiv city authorities are strengthening cooperation with business representatives, in particular on keeping enterprises running under martial law, equipping shelters, using generators and compensating for losses from Russian attacks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this after a meeting with owners and representatives of large businesses operating in the capital and across Ukraine.

"Kyiv is strengthening cooperation with entrepreneurs to resolve quickly the issues business faces during the war," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

In October, a working group was created in Kyiv to help entrepreneurs resolve issues arising in dealings with executive bodies and local self-government. In particular, businesses were told how corporate vehicles can move during curfew and how to obtain passes, as well as the rules for installing and using generators at retail facilities and adjacent areas.

The KCSA has also launched a "single window" for consultations on installing mobile shelters on enterprise grounds and adjacent municipal land plots.

Klitschko also recalled that at its previous session the Kyiv City Council decided to cancel the real estate tax for companies whose property was destroyed or significantly damaged in enemy attacks: "Kyiv has set a zero rate of tax on real estate for facilities classified in the first category of damage for six months. The city is grateful to business representatives for their work and is ready to support entrepreneurs in every way on all important matters."