Koretsky discusses cooperation projects with Czech business delegation of nearly 50 companies

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky discussed deepening bilateral cooperation with Czech First Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček, who arrived in Ukraine leading a business delegation representing nearly 50 Czech companies.

"Energy is our top priority. We discussed existing cooperation and new ambitious projects. We also discussed projects to rebuild the energy and healthcare sectors under the Ukraine Facility. We also focused on infrastructure projects, including additional temporary bridge structures to quickly restore transport links following Russian attacks. I thanked Czechia for its decision to provide Ukrzaliznytsia with five locomotives. Russia systematically attacks our railway infrastructure, so every additional locomotive is of great importance to the country," Koretsky wrote on Telegram.

He said the two sides had also discussed cooperation in the defence sector, which was mutually beneficial for both countries and strengthened security across the region.

"I thanked Czechia for joining the Shelter Coalition. In particular, an underground shelter has been built at a school in Dnipropetrovsk region with the support of the Czech government. I called on Czech companies to follow this example," Koretsky added.