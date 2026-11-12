Russian war damages Ukraine’s environment by $190 bln – Sybiha at COP31

Since 2022, damage caused to Ukraine's environment has been estimated at $190 billion, while up to 139,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory may be contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

According to the Foreign Ministry's press service, during his visit to Turkey, Sybiha took part in events at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), where he presented the environmental consequences of Russian aggression and called for stronger support for Ukraine.

The foreign minister drew international partners' attention to the extensive environmental damage caused by Russian aggression. In particular, since 2022, the damage to Ukraine's environment has been estimated at $190 billion. Up to 139,000 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory may be contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war. Other consequences include the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant by Russian forces and the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The minister also highlighted the impact of Russian strikes on Black Sea ports on global food security. According to him, global markets could receive 30–32 million tonnes less Ukrainian agricultural produce this season, worth approximately $10 billion. This represents half of Ukraine's export potential, he added.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine has practical experience in maintaining the resilience of its energy system during missile attacks, keeping ports operational under shelling and returning demined land to agricultural use.

He called on international partners to take concrete steps, including strengthening air defence to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure and increasing economic pressure on Russia, particularly targeting the sources of funding for its war machine.

"Russia must pay for all the damage it has caused, including environmental damage. And a just and lasting peace for Ukraine is a prerequisite for the climate security of the whole of Europe," the foreign minister said.

One of the key events was the opening of Ukraine's National Pavilion under the slogan "Ukraine Is the Solution." It showcases Ukraine's climate policy, European reforms and approaches to green recovery amid the full-scale war.

"For us, the energy transition is not a matter of policy but a matter of survival," the minister stressed, emphasizing that environmental protection is a matter of security for Ukraine.

On the sidelines of COP31, Sybiha held more than 15 meetings with international partners. Key topics included advancing a just peace, strengthening international support for Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia. The minister emphasized that diplomatic efforts on the sidelines of the conference were continuing.

The foreign minister thanked Turkey for hosting COP31 and Australia for its partnership in leading the negotiation process.