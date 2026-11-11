Ukraine and Czech Republic to expand energy cooperation – memo signed

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the energy sector, which provides for deeper cooperation in areas including nuclear energy, oil and gas, hydropower, and the enhancement of energy system resilience, announced Denys Shmyhal, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

"Today, in Khmelnytsky region, I signed a new Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, together with the Czech Republic’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Karel Havlíček," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, the document outlines plans to deepen cooperation in the energy sector, specifically within the nuclear, oil and gas, and hydropower industries, as well as in strengthening the resilience of energy systems. The memorandum significantly broadens the scope of the partnership between the two nations and creates new opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration.

Shmyhal also noted that bilateral agreements were signed between various companies and universities, including a memorandum of cooperation between Litostroj and Ukrhydroenergo. These arrangements provide for the exchange of expertise and support for the reconstruction, construction, and maintenance of existing and future hydropower facilities in Ukraine.

Furthermore, a memorandum was signed involving the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute... ...Ihor Sikorsky [Kyiv Polytechnic Institute] and Prusa Research a.s., a leader in 3D printer manufacturing. This collaboration creates opportunities for technology transfer, support in equipping educational infrastructure, and joint scientific research.

"We thank our Czech partners for this visit and for a productive dialogue aimed at strengthening our partnership and regional energy security," Shmyhal concluded.