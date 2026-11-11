Kyiv, EU seek compromise on law enforcement access to bank account registry for SEPA bill

As work continues on the draft law No. 14327-d on financial monitoring and Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) ahead of its second reading, parliament is continuing consultations with the European Commission on the architecture of access to the future register of bank accounts and safe-deposit boxes.

Deputy Chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk told reporters in parliament on Tuesday.

"In the initial version, we included 10 agencies that could have direct access. However, due to members of parliament's lack of trust in all law enforcement agencies, the version adopted as a basis granted direct access only to the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). At the same time, the European Commission insists on full implementation of the EU directives, granting access to 10 law enforcement agencies, the State Financial Monitoring Service and ARMA. We are continuing consultations on whether we can use our model as the basis," the lawmaker said in response to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent about preparations for the bill's second reading.

According to her, a possible compromise under consideration is the experience of EU countries, including Germany, Poland and Liechtenstein, where access to register data may be provided through prosecutorial authorities – the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO). Under this model, other law enforcement agencies would request the information from prosecutors.

Vasylevska-Smahliuk said that the creation of the register under the management of the Ministry of Finance would involve entering only basic identifying information about individuals, while information on the movement of funds or the contents of safe-deposit boxes would not be included in it and, as before, would require a court ruling. She added that she had approached the government with a proposal to begin creating the register under a pilot project through a Cabinet of Ministers resolution, in order to meet the requirements of the European Payments Council before the new EU anti-money laundering directive takes effect in mid-2027.

She added that the bill's second reading is expected in early or mid-December. Accession to SEPA will allow Ukrainian individuals and businesses to save up to UAH 10 billion annually on cross-border transfers, add up to 0.3 percentage points to GDP growth, and is also a condition for securing up to $1 billion in budget support from the World Bank and under the Ukraine Facility program.

As reported, on November 10, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the revised bill No. 14327-d on Ukraine's accession to SEPA at first reading. The day before, parliament also approved at second reading accompanying Law No. 15503 amending the Civil Code to bring it into line with the criteria of the European Payments Council.