Ukrainian Parliament passes SEPA accession bill in first reading

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has adopted at first reading bill No. 14327-d on ensuring compliance with European Union legislation and the criteria of the European Payments Council for Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, 249 members of parliament voted in favor of the decision.

The document transposes provisions of European directives on combating money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as on access to financial information for the investigation of serious crimes. Before the bill was considered in the parliamentary chamber, the relevant committee revised its wording following consultations with the European Commission to align provisions concerning access to data.

Under the revised version of the document, direct and unrestricted access to registers of individuals' bank accounts and safe deposit boxes is proposed to be granted to only three authorities: the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), as the anti-corruption body; the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), for investigating economic crimes; and the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), whose access is explicitly provided for by the EU directive.

At the same time, the establishment of such a register of accounts and safe deposit boxes, to be administered by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, is a mandatory condition for meeting the European Payments Council's criteria and proceeding with Ukraine's accession to SEPA.

The document also provides for granting the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) the right to publish statements regarding financial monitoring violations by institutions. It also proposes expanding the list of entities subject to primary financial monitoring and changing the amounts of fines. In addition, certain amendments are envisaged to the regulation of the operating principles of the State Financial Monitoring Service as the specially authorized government body in the field of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT).

The bill will enter into force in stages: most provisions will take effect six months after its adoption, while certain provisions will become effective upon the launch of the registers or in 2027-2028. At the same time, the special powers granting authorities access to the register will take effect six months before Ukraine's official accession to the EU. The Cabinet of Ministers has also been instructed to ensure the establishment and launch of the new registers.

SEPA is an integrated euro payments market covering 41 countries, including not only EU member states but also a number of candidate countries and partner countries.

As reported, on Tuesday the Verkhovna Rada also adopted at second reading and in its entirety Law No. 15503, amending the Civil Code of Ukraine to ensure compliance with EU legislation and the criteria of the European Payments Council (EPC) for Ukraine's accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

The adoption of the legislative amendments is a condition for receiving financial assistance from international partners under the European Union's Ukraine Facility initiative, implementing the action plan in line with the European Commission's recommendations, and successfully completing the Council of Europe's Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism (MONEYVAL) assessment of the effective implementation of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards. In addition, the draft law is a condition of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank programs.