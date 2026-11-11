Ireland adds EUR 25 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund, total reaches EUR 52 mln

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a new contribution of EUR 25 million from the Republic of Ireland.

"This brings Ireland's total contribution to EUR 52 million," the Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported on Wednesday.

As First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal noted, the fund is an effective and transparent instrument for supporting Ukraine's energy sector. It finances the procurement of equipment for repairs, the restoration of damaged facilities and the expansion of power generation capacity.

As reported, in October the Ukraine Energy Support Fund received grant contributions of EUR 249.7 million from Germany, EUR 50,000 from Malta and EUR 3,000 from Hungarian company REKK.