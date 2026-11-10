Businessman Akhmetov commits over UAH 15 bln to Ukrainian military and civilians since invasion – SCM

SCM businesses, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation and FC Shakhtar have allocated more than UAH 15 billion ($404 million) to support Ukraine, its Armed Forces and civilians since February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

According to a statement published on SCM's website on Monday, the main areas of assistance include support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, programs for Mariupol's defenders and their families, as well as veterans; the development of education and sports; assistance to civilians; reconstruction and rebuilding in communities; and advocacy and memorialization projects.

As reported, after the first year of Russia's full-scale war, SCM businesses, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation and FC Shakhtar reported allocating UAH 5 billion to help Ukraine and Ukrainians; after two years, the amount reached UAH 7.6 billion; after three years, UAH 11.3 billion; after four years, more than UAH 13.5 billion ($368 million); and after four and a half years, more than UAH 14.6 billion ($392 million).

Assistance to Ukraine's defenders is provided systematically through the Rinat Akhmetov Steel Front military initiative, under which military units receive free equipment, vehicles, armored personnel carriers, ambulances for military medics, drones, thermal imaging devices, scopes, radios, cameras, clothing and footwear, first-aid kits and tourniquets, fuel and other essential supplies.

In particular, since late August this year, the number of steel bunkers developed and supplied by Metinvest for frontline troops has increased from more than 900 to more than 1,200. Two underground hospitals built to NATO standards are already operating on the basis of these structures.

The humanitarian assistance program is implemented primarily through the Akhmetov Foundation and the Heart of Azovstal initiative. It focuses on supporting and unlocking the potential of Ukrainian civilians, veterans, Mariupol's defenders and the communities in which they live, as well as preserving historical memory and cultural heritage, the press release said.

According to the statement, the key areas of the crisis response program include the rehabilitation of children and civilian adults injured in shelling, while the reconstruction and recovery program focuses on providing social housing for families displaced from Mariupol.

While SCM reported in late August that it planned to provide 100 apartments to Mariupol's defenders this year, with more than 400 male and female defenders expected to receive apartments over three years, it now says that the total number of apartments provided by the Foundation will reach at least 450 by the end of 2026.

Overall, since the launch of the comprehensive support program for Mariupol's defenders and their families, Heart of Azovstal, Akhmetov has allocated approximately UAH 2.2 billion to the initiative, the statement said.

System Capital Management (SCM) is an international investment company. SCM invests in the mining and metals industry (Metinvest), energy (DTEK), mineral extraction, banking (First Ukrainian International Bank, FUIB), telecommunications (Ukrtelecom), retail (TSUM, Kyiv), agriculture (HarvEast), and transportation and logistics (Lemtrans).

SCM's companies and holdings currently operate in Ukraine, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Italy, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Since the start of the full-scale war, SCM's investments in Ukraine have exceeded $4.3 billion (or UAH 168.5 billion), while investments since the company's establishment have totaled more than $18 billion (or UAH 377 billion), according to the press release. This includes more than $1 billion allocated to restoring and rebuilding SCM Group assets in Ukraine, enabling DTEK to continue generating and distributing electricity despite Russian attacks.