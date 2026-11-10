Koretsky: Crucial to secure 2027 financial support agreements by end of November

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky states that it is critically important for Ukraine to reach clear agreements with partners regarding financial support for 2027 by the end of November 2026.

"We are working with partners to coordinate a joint financing plan for Ukraine for 2027. We discussed specific parameters at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Donor Platform. For us, it is critically important to reach clear agreements on financial support for Ukraine for 2027 by the end of November," Koretsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

He emphasized that Ukraine highly appreciates the leadership of the European Union and counts on joint decisions from all international partners to cover the country's financial needs.

"It is also important to ensure the continuity of financing in 2028," he added.

According to him, during the Steering Committee meeting of the Ukraine Donor Platform, the parties focused on getting through the winter, particularly on the need for energy equipment for rapid recovery.

In this regard, he urged partners to increase contributions to the Energy Support Fund and accelerate deliveries.

"Separately, we discussed URC-2027 in Tallinn. It should become a conference of concrete decisions," Koretsky wrote.