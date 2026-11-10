Inflation slows to 1.8% in October, but accelerates to 11.0% y/y - State Statistics Service

Consumer price growth in Ukraine slowed to 1.8% in October 2026 after accelerating to 2.1% in September from 0.1% in August and 0.3% in July, the State Statistics Service said on Tuesday.

The agency recalled that prices rose by 0.9% in October 2025, so on a year-on-year basis inflation rose to 11.0% in October 2026 from 10.0% in September and 8.1% in August.

It said core inflation also slowed in October 2026, to 1.4% from 2.0% in September. However, given that it was 0.6% in October 2025, year-on-year core inflation rose to 9.7% from 8.8% in September.

As reported, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) raised its inflation forecast for this year in late October from 10.0% to 12.5%, and for next year from 6.9% to 7.3%. According to NBU estimates, the effects of shelling alone will add about 0.7 percentage points to annual inflation. Other important factors that will affect price dynamics include the effects of higher fuel prices and expanded budget stimulus.

Inflation in Ukraine jumped to 26.6% in the first year of Russia's full-scale aggression, after which it fell to 5.1% in 2023. It rose again to 12% the following year, but in 2025 it was brought down to 8%, in part thanks to the National Bank's fairly tight monetary policy.