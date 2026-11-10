Paris donor conference raises EUR 303 mln to restore Chornobyl NSC after Russian drone strike - EBRD

The international community has backed a fund managed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to restore the New Safe Confinement (NSC) at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP) after the Russian drone strike in February last year, with commitments to finance it reaching EUR 303 million, the EBRD has reported.

"At a high-level donor conference hosted on November 9 in Paris by the governments of France and Ukraine and the EBRD, 14 countries and international organizations pledged a total of EUR 303 million to the International Chernobyl Cooperation Account (ICCA), managed by the EBRD, to support restoration work. New funding commitments are expected in the coming months," the bank said in a release on Tuesday.

The NSC, whose construction was completed in 2019 after almost two decades of international partnership, was financed through the Chernobyl Shelter Fund, under which a broad coalition of donors raised EUR 1.61 billion. On February 14, 2025, a Russian drone hit the NSC, damaging about 200 square meters of panels and punching a hole of roughly 15 square meters in the cladding. A detailed damage assessment carried out under the ICCA confirmed significant destruction. According to First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, at least EUR 500 million will be needed to repair the damage and fully restore the confinement's functionality.

The bank recalled that restoring the NSC has become one of the main priorities for French President Emmanuel Macron, as France holds the G7 presidency this year. In June, G7 leaders and their key partners agreed on funding, full securing and protection of facilities at the Chornobyl plant, and in October it was announced that G7 countries would allocate EUR 260 million for urgent repairs to the NSC.

Representatives of 34 countries and international organizations took part in the Paris conference, in person or online. The European Union, Canada, Germany, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Lithuania, Austria, Estonia and others announced significant contributions. New participants from outside the G7 and the European Union also joined the donor group, widening the coalition that made the creation of the NSC possible in its day. Greece, Moldova and the Netherlands said they will announce their contributions in the coming months, the EBRD said.

The bank stressed that the NSC is a key protective structure guaranteeing nuclear safety at the Chornobyl plant: it isolates the radioactive remains of Unit 4 and enables the safe dismantling of the original sarcophagus and the destroyed reactor. The drone strike impaired both of these key functions. The commitments made in Paris are aimed at moving from temporary repairs and priority engineering measures to restoring the main functions of the NSC. This must be done before damage to the outer shell leads to long-term corrosion of the steel structures, the bank explained.

"These commitments show that nuclear safety is a shared responsibility, and that Europe and its partners stand firmly side by side with Ukraine. I am proud that we are demonstrating international solidarity on this issue, and I hope that we will raise the necessary amount by spring 2027," French Economy Minister Roland Lescure, who led the initiative within the G7 finance track, said, commenting on the results of the conference.

"We plan to complete all engineering work and fully restore the functionality of the confinement by 2030," Ukrainian Energy Minister Shmyhal said, thanking all countries already involved in the restoration project and urging other partners to join it.

He also stressed that Russia must pay the final bill for the attack on the Chornobyl plant, so Ukraine will work with partners to cover the restoration costs from Russian assets.

The EBRD clarified that the contributions pledged in Paris supplement the funds already available under the ICCA to support restoration work and ensure nuclear safety at the site. The ICCA fund will remain open for additional contributions through the first half of 2027.

Work at the NSC is already under way: temporary repairs are being carried out, and initial engineering work and procurement (worth up to EUR 30 million), approved by donors in March 2026, will make it possible to produce a much more accurate cost estimate by the end of 2027. The main restoration work is scheduled to begin in early 2028 and be completed by the end of 2030. The full cost of restoring the NSC's key functions cannot currently be determined, the bank's release said.