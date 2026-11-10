BES, business agree to set up interagency working group to de-shadow markets and protect legal companies

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES), law enforcement agencies and representatives of the business community have agreed to set up an interagency working group that will respond promptly to problems faced by legal businesses and identify shadow schemes, the agency said in a Facebook post.

According to the bureau following the meeting, within the newly created group industry associations will provide law enforcement with analytical materials to counter illegal markets.

BES Deputy Director Yuriy Belousov, quoted in the post, said the bureau's priority is investigating schemes with the largest losses for the budget. In addition, the agency analyzes markets to identify regulatory gaps, changing which makes it possible to influence an industry without opening criminal proceedings. Belousov also supported an initiative to give companies the opportunity to pay tax debt and fines before a notice of suspicion is issued, which would ensure revenue for the budget and preserve companies' operations.

Participants in the meeting discussed problems of the illegal circulation of e-cigarettes, the use of front persons' accounts in shadow online casinos and undeclared employment in the security industry, as well as the timing of pre-trial investigations, urgent searches and asset seizures.

Business Ombudsman Anka Feldhusen stressed that companies' prolonged involvement in criminal proceedings harms their reputation and access to financing, while the Prosecutor General's Office said it has begun an audit of criminal cases that have been pending in courts for years.

The event was organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine (AmCham), the Ukrainian Business Council (UBC), the European Business Association (EBA) and the Prosecutor General's Office.