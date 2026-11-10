Naftogaz secures EUR 23 mln in grant support for gas purchases

Naftogaz of Ukraine has signed a EUR 23 million grant agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), with the support of the Dutch government, to direct the funds toward purchasing additional volumes of natural gas.

According to a statement from the Naftogaz group on Tuesday, this will help provide Ukraine with the necessary volumes of imported gas during peak loads in the heating season.

"Additional resources for gas purchases will strengthen the resilience of the energy system and help to get through the heating season steadily. Thank you to the Dutch government and the EBRD for supporting Ukrainian energy," Naftogaz of Ukraine acting Chairman of the Management Board Serhiy Fedorenko said.

As former minister Olha Buslavets reported on November 6, as of the end of last week natural gas reserves in Ukraine's underground storage facilities stood at 15.9 billion cubic meters (including 4.6 billion cubic meters of "buffer gas"), 20% or 2.6 billion cubic meters more than last year.

"Current production volumes, despite the destruction, almost make it possible to cover consumption," she wrote on Facebook.

According to the former minister, gas consumption in Ukraine at the end of the week held at about 55 million cubic meters per day, significantly lower than in previous years, despite the start of the heating season. Demand is being held back by strikes on industry and the blocking of sea exports.

The withdrawal season from underground storage began on October 29. Since then, withdrawals have gradually risen to 16 million cubic meters per day, while the average withdrawal in the corresponding month over the past three years was 31 million cubic meters per day.