Business backs placement of EW/ELINT equipment at private sites, homeowners' associations voice security concerns

Business is calling for clarification of the mechanism for placing electronic warfare (EW) and electronic intelligence (ELINT) equipment on private and municipal land plots and real estate, as provided for by bill No. 16210.

"Of course, antenna height means radio horizon and line of sight, which is critical for operation at high frequencies. The enemy is constantly upgrading the jam-resistant CRPA navigation antennas on its drones, increasing the number of receiving elements. To effectively 'blind' such an antenna, it has to be hit simultaneously from several different angles. This requires building a dense cellular network of transmitters, and therefore a significant number of elevated sites within and around urban development," Tymofiy Yurkov, co-founder of Contra-Drone, a manufacturer of protective equipment for the military, told Interfax-Ukraine in an exclusive comment.

He said it is also important to separate EW from ELINT, since the latter operates exclusively in passive receive mode (it emits nothing and is absolutely safe for people even at point-blank range). As for active EW equipment, during installation the relative position of neighboring buildings, windows and radio-transparent structures must be taken into account to prevent the direct energy of the beam from reaching residential premises.

"In fact, cellular base stations with transmitters of 50-100 W have been operating on city rooftops for decades. The physics of the process is identical there, so, provided it is installed correctly, the health impact of an EW unit will be no different from that of an ordinary cell tower," Yurkov added.

The company representative also stressed the importance of the state conducting explanatory work with the public before scaling up such placement.

"The best argument here is visible instrument measurements. It is enough to switch on a regularly installed rooftop system pointed at the sky and use an ordinary certified device to measure the electromagnetic field level in an apartment on the top floor. People will see with their own eyes that the readings remain within the safe background level," he said.

At the same time, he said, there are different specifics for placing ground-based equipment on open land plots. In his opinion, a sanitary and technical safety zone should be defined there, and no people or outside equipment should be in front of the antenna's working sector.

"First, getting directly into the main beam at close range is indeed harmful to health, and second, any obstacle distorts the radiation pattern and reduces jamming efficiency," Yurkov explained.

He also considers preventive work with local residents necessary on the rules for dealing with such autonomous points, in particular the need not to approach the equipment, not to touch it, and not to photograph it or share information about it online.

"We should also take into account the mundane factor of vandalism and hunters for cables and non-ferrous metals, so the issue of physical protection of the perimeter of such autonomous points also needs to be addressed systematically," the co-founder of Contra-Drone noted.

Heads of homeowners' associations surveyed by Interfax-Ukraine said they have concerns about the placement of such devices because they perceive them as a threat to their own safety. However, some noted that they understand the importance of such actions for the defense of the country and its cities.

The Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths also told the agency, at its request, that it supports the concept of the bill. However, the organization considers it necessary to refine the mechanism for making and formalizing decisions on the placement of EW/ELINT equipment, to delineate the powers of military command and military administrations, to agree on rules for free use of property and compensation of actual costs, and to clarify a number of provisions on liability and the duration of the norms.

Separately, the council draws attention to the technical compatibility of EW/ELINT equipment with the operation of defense industry facilities. In its view, such enterprises should be given a quick technical assessment of whether installing the equipment is compatible with production processes, radio-frequency equipment and safety requirements.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence on November 5 recommended that parliament adopt as a basis and as a whole bill No. 16210 on the placement by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations of EW and ELINT equipment on land plots and real estate regardless of their designated purpose and form of ownership.

The document was registered on November 3. Its initiators include the chairman of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, Oleksandr Zavitnevych, the head of the subcommittee on cyberspace security, Oleksandr Fedienko, and the head of the subcommittee on state security, defense and defense innovation, Fedir Venislavsky.

The bill provides for creating legal conditions for the prompt placement of EW/ELINT equipment on land plots and real estate regardless of their designated purpose and form of ownership.

Such placement will not require forming a separate land plot, changing its designated purpose or the defense forces acquiring property rights to the land. A special land regime is proposed for the period of martial law and six months after its termination or cancellation.

According to an information note from the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths, the bill provides for the possibility of using land of any designated purpose to place EW/ELINT equipment, with the area for each separate facility not to exceed 0.05 hectares. It will not require forming a separate plot, changing its designated purpose, classifying it as defense land or the defense forces acquiring property rights to the land.

The bill also provides for an obligation of individuals and legal entities to facilitate access to sites for placing EW/ELINT equipment. The owner and user must be notified in a procedure to be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers, and in urgent cases such notification may be made after the equipment is installed.

The bill provides for compensation of utility services and costs of ensuring the operation of EW/ELINT equipment, as well as documented costs and losses of the land owner or user related to placement, operation, maintenance, relocation or dismantling of the equipment.