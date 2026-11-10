Ferrexpo temporarily halts operations because of unstable power supply after shelling of energy facilities in Ukraine

The mining company Ferrexpo plc, whose main assets are in Ukraine, is temporarily suspending operations because of unstable electricity supply for production caused by shelling of energy facilities.

According to a company press release on Tuesday, Ferrexpo plc reports further attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure, in particular on transmission lines and substations. As a result, the electricity supply to the group's production facilities is currently unstable and insufficient to sustain the production process, and a decision has therefore been taken to temporarily halt production.

It is noted that the group will continue to monitor the situation and intends to resume production as soon as operating conditions allow it on a commercial basis.

"Ferrexpo's assets have not sustained damage; the group is currently able to make deliveries to European customers from existing stocks of finished products," the statement says.

As reported, in the first nine months of this year Ferrexpo produced 2.042 million tonnes of pellets, 27% less than in January-September last year (2.809 million tonnes), and in the third quarter it cut production of this product by 24% compared with the second quarter, to 656,650 tonnes from 860,213 tonnes.

Total commercial output (pellets and iron ore concentrate) in the nine months of 2026 fell by 54% compared with the nine months of 2025, to 2.336 million tonnes. In particular, output of premium Fe 67% commercial concentrate was 294,346 tonnes, compared with 2.259 million tonnes (a fall of 87%). The company also produced 1.737 million tonnes of premium pellets (a decrease of 36%) and 304,391 tonnes of DR pellets (81,787 tonnes were produced in the nine months of 2025).

In 2025 Ferrexpo produced 3.221 million tonnes of pellets, 47% less than the previous year (6.071 million tonnes). Total commercial output (pellets and iron ore concentrate) in 2025 fell by 9%, to 6.142 million tonnes. In particular, concentrate output was 2.920 million tonnes, compared with 709,803 tonnes, respectively. The company also produced 81,787 tonnes of DR pellets (489,720 tonnes in 2024) and 3.140 million tonnes of premium pellets (a decrease of 44%).

In 2024 Ferrexpo increased pellet production by 58% compared with 2023, to 6.071 million tonnes from 3.845 million tonnes. In 2023 the company produced 3.845 million tonnes of pellets, 36.5% less than in 2022.

Ferrexpo owns a 100% stake in Yeristovo Mining and Beneficiation Works LLC, 99.9% in Bilanivka Mining and Beneficiation Works LLC and 100% of the shares of the private joint-stock company Poltava Mining and Beneficiation Works.