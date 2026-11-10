Attack leaves large part of Dnipro and Kamianske without power after damage to energy facility equipment

Russian forces struck Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging important energy equipment, and a large part of Dnipro and Kamianske are now without power, DTEK has reported.

"Dnipropetrovsk region: Russia damaged important energy equipment in the region. The attack caused large-scale outages in the region. A large part of Dnipro and Kamianske is without power," DTEK said in a Telegram post on Monday evening.

It is reported that critical infrastructure was also de-energized.

"Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore power as soon as possible," DTEK said.