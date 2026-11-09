Government resumes operation of list of domestic goods with localization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has unblocked the ability to add goods to the list of products with a confirmed degree of localization, in particular by adopting new rules for forming the list, updating requirements for goods and approving regulations on a commission that will consider complaints, the Ministry of Economy and Environment has reported.

“Public procurement is an opportunity to provide Ukrainian manufacturers with orders and stimulate investment in production. Our task is to create clear rules for confirming the Ukrainian content of goods purchased with budget funds,” Deputy Economy Minister Vitaliy Kindrativ is quoted as saying in the statement.

The improved procedure for adding goods to the list changes, among other things, the approach to calculating cost: the share of the local component is now calculated on production cost rather than total cost. A manufacturer must also confirm that it performs at least four technological operations from a list.

In addition, manufacturers must submit a new document to track the movement of raw materials: an extended turnover balance sheet for the past 12 months covering the write-off of raw materials, components and materials.

The document must list all materials and components from the cost calculation, including the five components with the largest share of the calculation (without indicating their value), and the primary accounting documents for them.

“These innovations will make it possible to identify Ukrainian manufacturers more precisely and distinguish them from unscrupulous suppliers who pass off foreign goods as Ukrainian,” the statement said.

The Economy Ministry is also relaunching the Commission for Reviewing Complaints on Localization Violations, which will now be a separate commission specializing specifically in localization issues.

It will include representatives of the Economy Ministry, Prozorro State Enterprise and public associations.

“The resolution was adopted to implement the law on public procurement, which introduced clearer criteria for defining a local product. The criteria are designed so that a real manufacturer meets them, and fraudsters who from time to time try to pass off a foreign product as Ukrainian do not. At the very least, it will make life harder for fraudsters,” Deputy Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Kysylevsky said on Facebook.

The old localization register will remain in effect for another 30 days. During this time, manufacturers must resubmit their goods in line with the new criteria.

According to Kysylevsky, there are currently more than 4,000 of them on the list.

The localization level required in public procurement will be 35% from January 1, 2027 (30% this year).