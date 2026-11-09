IMF opens review of Ukraine's EFF program with talks in Lviv and Warsaw

A mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Gavin Gray, begins talks with Ukrainian government officials on Monday as part of the combined second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, and in the event of success, Ukraine will receive approximately $1.67 billion.

Discussions will focus on the authorities' macroeconomic and fiscal policy objectives, as well as on key structural reforms, the Fund's Resident Representative in Ukraine, Priscila Tofano, said in a statement received by Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) stated on Telegram that the mission will operate in a hybrid format: representatives from Ukraine and the IMF will meet in Lviv and Warsaw, while NBU experts will also join the meetings online.

As reported, following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, the IMF temporarily suspended visits to Ukraine; however, in October 2023, it resumed the operations of its representative office in Kyiv. Some of the IMF missions' work has also begun to take place in Kyiv once again. Most recently, the head of the IMF mission, Gavin Gray, visited the Ukrainian capital in late August and early September of this year.

The National Bank noted that the program, covering the combined second and third reviews, includes meetings with the leadership and experts of the IMF mission. These discussions will focus on progress in implementing the program, the outcomes of agreed-upon measures, and future priorities for Ukraine's economic and financial policy. The NBU added that particular attention will be paid to ensuring macro-financial stability, maintaining the resilience of the financial system, and meeting the program's structural benchmarks.

Julie Kozack, Director of the IMF's Communications Department, said in late October that the mission would assess recent economic developments, progress in meeting economic policy commitments, and the availability of financing assurances needed to achieve the program's objectives.

Kozack added that, as part of these discussions, the team would also discuss the economic outlook with the authorities, particularly in light of the intensification of Russian attacks.

This includes, in particular, projections for growth, inflation and overall macroeconomic indicators, which our team will prepare. Of course, the 2027 fiscal policy plan will also be discussed, as will, importantly, financing needs, she said. The IMF will provide additional information after these discussions have taken place, the IMF spokesperson added.

The new four-year EFF program for Ukraine, worth $8.1 billion, was approved in late February 2026. It is part of total external financing of $136.5 billion for 2026-2029 under the baseline scenario.

In July, the IMF completed the first review of the program and disbursed the second tranche of about $690 million, bringing total financing received under the new program to $2.2 billion. At the same time, delays in meeting some of the program's structural benchmarks were recorded. Following the first review, the updated EFF program was expanded to include eight structural benchmarks, seven of which are fiscal.

In early October, Kozack said the IMF intended to submit the combined second and third reviews of Ukraine's EFF program to the Executive Board for consideration by December this year. If approved, this would result in the disbursement of about $1.65 billion to Ukraine.

After that, the Ukrainian delegation discussed the program with the Fund during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group, held in Bangkok on October 12-18.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said that, ahead of the IMF mission's expected visit in November, it would be desirable to obtain confirmation of all sources of the $52.6 billion in external financing needed for the state budget in 2027, while about $32.6 billion of that amount still requires additional confirmation.

According to him, Kyiv expects the European Union to meet its commitments to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's external financing needs next year as well, which would mean an increase of approximately $17.5 billion in confirmed financing. As for the remaining approximately $15 billion, the minister said there are several potential sources of funding: bilateral financing and guarantees, as well as programs with international financial institutions.