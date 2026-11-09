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Zelenskyy: EU to apply emergency aid mechanism for prompt financing of Ukraine's needs

2 min read
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Zelenskyy: EU to apply emergency aid mechanism for prompt financing of Ukraine's needs
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Following a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an agreement on applying a special EU mechanism to provide Ukraine with funds for priority needs amid the difficult situation regarding electricity, water, and heat supplies caused by Russian strikes.

"The situation is currently very difficult in many of our cities and communities regarding the supply of electricity, water, and heat due to Russian strikes. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk region, Sumy region, Donetsk region, and Kherson. I told Ursula about the challenges, and we agreed that the European Union will apply a special emergency assistance mechanism. This will make it possible to promptly provide Ukraine with funds for what is needed most right now. The teams are already working on this," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel following the conversation.

The parties also discussed additional energy and humanitarian aid in preparation for winter, as well as European integration issues.

"This week, the European Commission published its annual EU Enlargement Report, where it successfully evaluated Ukraine's progress. It is important to open all clusters and begin closing chapters," the president noted.

Zelenskyy and von der Leyen also coordinated their positions regarding the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

#european #conversation #commission #presidents
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