Ukraine, IMF Start EFF review to secure $1.67 bln – Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky held talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) European Department Director Mateusz Szczurek and an IMF mission that will begin its work on Monday as part of the second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, aimed at securing a tranche of $1.67 billion, the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said Friday evening.

"It is important to agree on the parameters of all key indicators and the amounts of external financing. The budget must be balanced, address the challenges of wartime and guarantee funding for the state's priority needs," Koretsky said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail key areas of fiscal policy, financial sector development, measures to bring the economy out of the shadow, the parameters of the 2027 draft state budget, and arrangements for securing external financing for 2027-2028. Technical and expert work on these areas will be carried out jointly by teams from the Finance Ministry and the National Bank of Ukraine, together with representatives of the IMF mission.

The prime minister recalled that the Verkhovna Rada had already approved the draft state budget for next year at first reading, after which the executive authorities plan to finalize the document and submit it to parliament for consideration at second reading, taking into account the results of consultations with the Fund. The prime minister concluded by thanking the IMF for its consistent support for Ukraine and emphasizing the government's readiness for fruitful cooperation.