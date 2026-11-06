Norway allocating approximately $53 mln to Ukraine to cover salaries, pensions, social benefits

Norway is allocating NOK 500 million (approximately $53 million) through the World Bank to Ukraine's state budget, which will help sustain critical public services and ensure the payment of wages, pensions, and social benefits in Ukraine's civilian sector in early 2027, according to a statement posted on the Norwegian government's website on Friday.

"Ukraine's resilience also depends on keeping everyday life going, even as the war continues. Norway is helping to ensure that children can go to school, hospitals can treat patients and pensioners can receive their pensions," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide following a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha in Warsaw, where they are jointly participating in a meeting of foreign ministers from Germany, Poland, the Nordic and Baltic countries, along with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

The meeting is dedicated to the situation in Ukraine and is part of a broad diplomatic effort ahead of the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which will take place next week in Abu Dhabi.

"In addition to our extensive and long-term military and civilian support for Ukraine, Finland and Norway are supporting Ukraine in its preparations for upcoming negotiations. Our aim is to do our part to help achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. This is also one of the topics I am discussing with my Ukrainian colleague today," Eide said.

A government statement emphasizes that Norway's support strengthens Ukraine's position in any future negotiations with Russia, and that Norway has previously provided assistance in meeting the urgent financial needs of Ukraine's state budget.

The funding is provided through a multilateral donor trust fund of the World Bank, which reimburses verified expenditures on salaries, pensions, and social benefits in the civilian sector, particularly in the areas of health care, education, and emergency services.

"This assistance will help ensure payments to socially vulnerable households, pensioners, and public sector employees. It will also help meet year-end financing needs and marks Norway's first contribution to Ukraine's state budget in 2027," the government said.

It is noted that the World Bank is an important partner for Ukraine and the Nansen Support Program for Ukraine. The Bank works closely with the EU and other partners and supports reforms that are part of Ukraine's efforts toward EU membership. "Good governance and anti-corruption efforts are central to the World Bank's work in Ukraine. The fund has specific control mechanisms that verify expenditure before it is reimbursed. These processes are also subject to external oversight," the Norwegian government said.

As previously reported, a trilateral meeting (between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia) in Abu Dhabi is scheduled for November 10-11, 2026, in a working format mediated by the United States. The main topics of the talks will be: an energy ceasefire (cessation of attacks on the energy sector and critical infrastructure), the safety of shipping in the Black Sea (the grain corridor), humanitarian issues, and the exchange of prisoners.