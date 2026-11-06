EIB injects over EUR 24 mln into Ukrainian vocational excellence centers

Three vocational education institutions in Kyiv, Dnipro and Volyn region will receive a total of more than EUR 24 million in funding with the support of the European Union (EU) to establish Centres of Vocational Excellence (CoVEs), the European Investment Bank (EIB) reported.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance, regional administrations and the participating institutions signed agreements enabling the allocation of the funding, the report said.

The funding will go to Kyiv's TECHNO-ART Vocational College, Dnipro Vocational Technological College and Kolky Vocational Education Center in Volyn region.

Construction and modernization work to establish the centers is scheduled for 2027-2028. The projects include upgrading educational buildings, workshops and dormitories, as well as purchasing new equipment and vehicles for students' practical training.

The centers will combine vocational education, workforce retraining and cooperation with businesses. Employers are expected to participate in developing curricula, while adults will be able to undergo retraining or upgrade their professional skills.

"Ukraine's recovery depends on skilled people. We are helping strengthen vocational education and equip Ukrainians with the practical skills needed to rebuild their country and reinforce its economy," said EIB Group Vice President Karl Nehammer.

The funding is part of the EIB's EUR 58 million Vocational Education and Training Programme to develop vocational education in Ukraine. Separately, the program provides for EUR 8.5 million in EU grant-funded technical assistance through the Neighbourhood Investment Platform (NIP).

The bank and the Ukrainian side are also discussing the possibility of allocating program funds to four additional vocational education institutions in Chortkiv, Kalush, Odesa and Uzhgorod.

As reported, the EIB has been operating in Ukraine since 2007. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, its financing in support of Ukraine has exceeded EUR 4.5 billion.