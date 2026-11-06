National Bank independence key to Ukraine's sovereignty – EU envoy

European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova considers the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) critically important for financial stability and expects the law to be observed in the matter of the possible dismissal of its governor.

Speaking at the Beyond the Headlines event, "Assessing Ukraine's Progress as an EU Candidate Country," on Friday, she said she believes the National Bank law clearly defines the grounds for dismissal. She said she expects the law to be upheld.

According to Mathernova, the independence of the National Bank is one of the key foundations not only of Ukraine's monetary sovereignty but also of its sovereignty as a whole.

She also noted the resilience of Ukraine's financial system during Russia's full-scale aggression, particularly the absence of mass deposit withdrawals, and gave a positive assessment of the work of the Finance Ministry and the National Bank.

The ambassador noted that the EU maintains close contact with the government and the National Bank, particularly on matters involving financial system regulation and bringing the economy out of the shadow sector.

The rule of law is a fundamental principle of EU accession, she added.

As reported, on November 4, NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy said he had not submitted a resignation letter and did not intend to leave his post under political pressure.

He stressed that the law sets a seven-year term of office for the NBU governor and provides an exhaustive list of grounds for early dismissal, which is intended to ensure the central bank's independence from political pressure.

The draft agenda of the Verkhovna Rada for the November 9-13 plenary week included the issue of Pyshnyy's dismissal. At the same time, no relevant resolution had been registered, and no official submission from the president seeking the dismissal of the NBU governor had been received.

Pyshnyy has headed the National Bank since October 2022, and his term expires in 2029.