Ukraine's Metinvest aims to restore steel output post-attacks

Metinvest, a mining and metals group, expects to restore the production capacity of Zaporizhstal and Kamet Steel following the shelling and gradually ramp up production, the company's CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said during meetings with employees of the steel plants damaged by Russian attacks.

According to him, Metinvest is currently going through the most difficult period in its history. Missile attacks on its steelmaking facilities represent a serious blow to the company's entire production chain. Over the past three months, the enemy has attacked Zaporizhstal and Kamet Steel with 27 ballistic missiles. Due to the extensive damage to the facilities, it is not yet possible to resume production under normal operating conditions.

"Today, our teams are working in extremely difficult conditions. Specialists at the plants are carrying out restoration work on a scale the metallurgical industry has never faced before. Our main resource in this struggle is our people, their unique expertise and experience, which help us overcome extraordinary challenges. That is why all our crisis-management decisions are primarily aimed at retaining our workforces," the CEO emphasized.

According to him, the company is also seeking internal reserves, optimizing business processes and cutting administrative expenses. Another area of crisis management involves restructuring logistics.

At the same time, Metinvest is working with the authorities and European partners to find solutions that will help the industry overcome the crisis. These include establishing a fund to restore production following bombardments. Separately, the company is working with the European Commission to ease trade restrictions on Ukrainian steel products.

The company's immediate priorities include, first and foremost, resuming operations at facilities damaged by Russian shelling.

"We hope that we will be able to restore the production capacity of Zaporizhstal and Kamet Steel following the attacks, return the plants to full operation and gradually ramp up production. That is why we are already exploring opportunities to supply products from these plants to foreign markets," Ryzhenkov said.

At the same time, he said that under wartime conditions, major investments in modernization have become a secondary priority. "We are forced to direct significant resources toward eliminating the consequences of shelling, restoring and maintaining production facilities," the CEO concluded.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group comprising mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its facilities are located in Ukraine, in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in European countries. The holding's main shareholders are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%). Metinvest Holding LLC is the group's management company.