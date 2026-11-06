Attacks destroyed 800,000 sq m of warehouses in Q3 - NBU

A total of 153 cases of deliberate damage to warehouse facilities as a result of Russian attacks were recorded in Ukraine in July-September 2026, and since 2022 losses of warehouse space have reached 2.1 million square meters, according to the National Bank of Ukraine's (NBU) October Inflation Report.

The regulator estimates, based on open sources, that about 800,000 square meters of warehouse space were destroyed in the third quarter alone. In the fourth quarter, the volume of new losses may decrease thanks to diversification and dispersal of inventory storage and the partial restoration of damaged facilities.

At the same time, the destruction of warehouses has already increased businesses' logistics costs. According to market estimates, rental rates for quality warehouse space rose 12-13% in a few months.

The regulator explains the impact on prices by two main factors: the decentralization of the warehouse network, longer routes and smaller batches increase transportation and storage costs, while the destruction of inventories and supply disruptions limit the supply of some goods and narrow the range.

The consequences of intensified Russian attacks on business and infrastructure, together with the blockade of ports, will lower Ukraine's real GDP growth in 2026 by 1.9 percentage points and add about 0.7 percentage points to annual inflation.

The National Bank estimates the loss to the foreign trade balance in 2026 at $6.6 billion, of which $5.2 billion will come from the port blockade, including $4.6 billion from reduced agricultural exports and $0.6 billion from ore, and another $1.4 billion from the shutdown of metallurgical enterprises.

The negative impact of the attacks will persist in 2027. Under the NBU's baseline scenario, the blockade of seaports will last through the first half of next year and attacks on warehouse and logistics infrastructure will continue, although their impact on production will weaken thanks to business adaptation.

Under these assumptions, export revenue losses in 2027 will be $7.2 billion, including about $4 billion from agricultural exports, $2.6 billion from exports of metallurgical products and $0.6 billion from ore exports.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said in October that Russian attacks had destroyed or significantly damaged more than 1 million square meters of real estate, including warehouse and logistics facilities, since the start of 2026, and he estimated Ukrainian business losses at $7.7 billion.