Parallel says HarvEast operations and commitments to remain unchanged after 75.1% stake acquisition

The change of ownership at agricultural holding HarvEast, in which Oleksandr Dubinin's Parallel plans to acquire a 75.1% stake from Rinat Akhmetov's SCM Group, will not affect its current operations or fulfilment of its commitments, the companies said.

"All operational processes are continuing as usual. Agreements with business partners, land-share owners, local communities and other stakeholders will remain fully in force both during the execution of the deal and after its completion," Parallel said in a statement provided to Energoreforma.

It said retaining the team and its expertise was an important foundation for the agricultural holding's further development. HarvEast CEO Dmytro Skorniakov, its senior management and staff will therefore continue working unchanged.

Parallel is currently negotiating the acquisition of SCM's stake and expects the deal to close after the necessary legal procedures have been completed.

"The buyer will acquire a total of 75.1% of the agricultural holding's corporate rights. The transfer of corporate rights will be carried out in accordance with Ukrainian law after the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained. All taxes and fees required by law will be paid in accordance with established procedures," the company said.

The statement said the investment in HarvEast would help Parallel diversify its business and expand its presence in sectors important to the Ukrainian economy.

"The company views agriculture as a long-term area of development, drawing on HarvEast's production potential, the professionalism of its team and its established relationships with partners," the statement said.

Its priorities will remain the cultivation of grain and oilseed crops, expansion of seed production under irrigation and development of bioenergy.

As reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine at a meeting on Thursday approved Oleksandr Dubinin's Parallel Nafta Limited acquiring control over UAC Finance Limited and UA Agrocom Limited (Agrocom UA LLC), which own 75.1% of HarvEast Holding, whose ultimate beneficiary is Rinat Akhmetov, owner of investment group SCM.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed by agreement between the parties.

HarvEast was established on March 10, 2011, on the basis of the agricultural assets of Illich Iron and Steel Works. Its main activities are crop production and seed production. The company grows sunflower, corn, wheat and niche crops. It operates in Kyiv region, where it cultivates 25,000 hectares.

Since the start of Russia's military aggression, HarvEast has lost control of 150,000 hectares in Donetsk region, which are now in temporarily occupied territory.

Before the war, the Parallel-branded network had 132 filling stations. As a result of the full-scale invasion, Parallel lost or suspended operations at a substantial number of its sites. The network currently operates about 100 filling stations. Parallel is among Ukraine's 10 largest fuel importers and has announced plans to become one of the five largest.