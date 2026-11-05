Ukraine and Slovakia work on resuming emergency electricity imports – talks between Koretsky and Fico

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has announced that concrete decisions are expected following talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, including on resuming emergency electricity supplies and implementing joint infrastructure projects.

"We have a long history of cooperation. I expect Robert to return soon, as we agreed, with a final decision on resuming emergency electricity imports," Koretsky said after talks with Fico in Lviv on Thursday.

As an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported, the Ukrainian prime minister focused on practical aspects of bilateral cooperation across key segments of the fuel and energy sector.

A priority is to complete construction as soon as possible of new cross-border interconnectors and 400 kW power lines, which would mark a new stage in technical integration. Kyiv and Bratislava are also working on "new projects for the bilateral movement of oil and petroleum products, with the prospect of significantly expanding volumes."

According to Koretsky, the agenda also includes a broad range of initiatives covering the gas sector, transit issues, special tariff arrangements and the possibility of joint resource extraction.

"Our teams will now work on this, and we will return with concrete decisions for public announcement in the near future. But all the practical projects are very useful, mutually beneficial and very timely," the Ukrainian prime minister said.